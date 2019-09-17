Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Signum 2.0

Signum 2.0

Be in the know on emerging new trends - powered by AI

get it
We constantly analyze over 300,000+ blogs, forums, portals and social media accounts to keep track of the emergence of new trends at the earliest stages.
Learn About Trends Before Everyone Else | Signum Startup Review | FeedoughDigital trends are hard to understand. An average person would have never imagined the internet to go crazy at fidget spinners. Random people become memes and got free viral marketing and no one knows why that happened. What if you get to know what's going to be hot on the internet and act on it before anyone else?
Hyponomics, and the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Harnessing ItAny entrepreneur probably realizes that it is important to keep the hype around their products and services going. That's pretty much the entire reason why people invest in advertising and marketing.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Artem Gladkikh
Artem Gladkikh
Maker
Thanks, @bramk, for hunting us! Hello Product Hunters, My name is Artem and I am one of the founders of https://signum.ai. I am happy to inform you that today we announce the launch of the new version of our product -- Signum 2.0. What’s changed: 1. We’ve created a handy user account where copies of our reports will be added. Besides, it is also possible to manage a subscription status right from the account. 2. We’ve significantly expanded the number of sources that we analyze. Today it is more than 300,000. 3. We’ve learned how to catch trends at the super early stages using our patented algorithm that analyzes users’ behavior on social media. 4. We’ve improved the quality of forecasts through the use of better tools that we’ve got by participating in Invidia Inception program and Intel acceleration program. 5. We’ve got the hang of longer forecasts (up to 6 months). We will be glad to see you among our clients and partners :)
UpvoteShare