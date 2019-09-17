Discussion
Artem Gladkikh
Maker
Thanks, @bramk, for hunting us! Hello Product Hunters, My name is Artem and I am one of the founders of https://signum.ai. I am happy to inform you that today we announce the launch of the new version of our product -- Signum 2.0. What’s changed: 1. We’ve created a handy user account where copies of our reports will be added. Besides, it is also possible to manage a subscription status right from the account. 2. We’ve significantly expanded the number of sources that we analyze. Today it is more than 300,000. 3. We’ve learned how to catch trends at the super early stages using our patented algorithm that analyzes users’ behavior on social media. 4. We’ve improved the quality of forecasts through the use of better tools that we’ve got by participating in Invidia Inception program and Intel acceleration program. 5. We’ve got the hang of longer forecasts (up to 6 months). We will be glad to see you among our clients and partners :)
