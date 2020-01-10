Significant Otter

Discussion
andresmh
Maker
We started by wondering how one could use the Apple Watch beyond fitness tracking, and to support social connection. We created this simple app for couples to be in touch "from the heart," watch to watch. The app generates a cute animation representing what it infers you're doing/feeling. You can then can tap to send to one (and only one) person. It's still experimental, but would be great to hear what you think! It's available only in the US for now.
