Signature Hound

Email signatures made easy.

Signature Hound is a web app that allows you to create, manage and share professional looking email signatures.
Madison Giles
Maker
Signature Hound was conceived during my time working in a digital agency and experiencing the headache that is email signatures. Whether it be coding them, making them look good across email clients (eg. MS Outlook 😫) or troubleshooting their installation – email signatures have always a nightmare and taken waaaay longer than quoted for. Signature Hound aims to fix that – you can get a robust, professionally branded email signature created and installed in minutes. Have email signatures been a source of pain for you? Are there any features you'd like to see added to Signature Hound to suit your business/email signature?
