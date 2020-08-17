Discussion
Madison Giles
Maker
Signature Hound was conceived during my time working in a digital agency and experiencing the headache that is email signatures. Whether it be coding them, making them look good across email clients (eg. MS Outlook 😫) or troubleshooting their installation – email signatures have always a nightmare and taken waaaay longer than quoted for. Signature Hound aims to fix that – you can get a robust, professionally branded email signature created and installed in minutes. Have email signatures been a source of pain for you? Are there any features you'd like to see added to Signature Hound to suit your business/email signature?
