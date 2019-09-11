Signal by Drafted

Discussion
Maker
Zach Robinson
At Drafted we know that getting a warm introduction to a company can significantly help your chances of getting in the door. We see that on average only 10% of applicants from career pages move onto the screening stage but 80% of applicants with a connection move onto the screening stage. THAT'S HUGE. So we built a chrome extension that helps identify connections you have to the company while you browse their careers page so you can apply and then also get an introduction to boost your chances of getting noticed.
