Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Signal by Drafted

Signal by Drafted

Get introductions to companies as you browse career pages

get it
Signal is a chrome extension that finds introduction pathways to your favorite companies as you browse their career pages.
Skip the Resume QueueFinding a new job can be frustrating. Here's a common scenario: You find a job that you really like posted on a job board You send in a resume and a short cover letter Your resume gets stacked in a pile of many others Someone browses it for a few keywords and then it gets thrown in the trash bin Meanwhile, you're still anxiously waiting to hear back Why is the hiring process still so outdated and time consuming, especially for those of us with specialized skills?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson
Maker
At Drafted we know that getting a warm introduction to a company can significantly help your chances of getting in the door. We see that on average only 10% of applicants from career pages move onto the screening stage but 80% of applicants with a connection move onto the screening stage. THAT'S HUGE. So we built a chrome extension that helps identify connections you have to the company while you browse their careers page so you can apply and then also get an introduction to boost your chances of getting noticed.
UpvoteShare