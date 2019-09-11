Signal by Drafted

Skip the Resume Queue Finding a new job can be frustrating. Here's a common scenario: You find a job that you really like posted on a job board You send in a resume and a short cover letter Your resume gets stacked in a pile of many others Someone browses it for a few keywords and then it gets thrown in the trash bin Meanwhile, you're still anxiously waiting to hear back Why is the hiring process still so outdated and time consuming, especially for those of us with specialized skills?