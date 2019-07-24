Discussion
Lincoln W Daniel
Hey Product Hunters, 🙏 Thanks in advance for your support and for trying Signal's new feature, Beacon. I created Signal to help writers automate the tweeting of their articles in order to drive more traffic to their blogs. That went well. Now we want to help every drive more engagement to their tweets. This is where Beacon shines. ✨ Signal Beacon enables you to team up with other people who are interested in the same hashtags to retweet and like one another's content automagically to drive more engagement to your tweets. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- It works very simply: 🧑🏾🤝🧑🏼Join or create a beacon(s) (group) with your target hashtags. 📅👉📣Schedule your tweets via Signal (which is a more powerful Buffer for Twitter users) with hashtags matching your beacons. 🏃♂️🏃🏽♀️🏃🏿All members of your matching beacons like and/or retweet your tweet whenever its sent via Signal. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If you're familiar with Lempod for LinkedIn users, Signal Beacon works similarly for Twitter users but much more automated and cheaper. There's a free plan and a Pro plan for $6.99/month. Please read the launch article to get the full picture and why this works so well for seeding engagement in order to drive more organic engagement: http://bit.ly/signal-beacon-laun.... I hope this helps writers, social and content marketers, and all businesses out there reach more of your target audiences. Penname has a beacon called Penname Profiles which we use to have all of our Twitter profiles engage with our tweets. You can do something similar for your startup or company. Thanks for taking the time to check out Signal and Beacon and I hope you find it helpful. I will be around all day to answer any questions, so please leave any and all comments below. P.S. We are looking for affiliates: earn 50% of every paid subscription you refer monthly. www.PenAffiliate.com
I'm slightly confused here. Someone might use the same hashtags with negative intonations as with positive ones. That means even if I'm pro "#tag" I can be liking and retweeting a tweet that brings down "#tag". Or is there a catch?
