Signal auto-tweets your articles on repeat to help you share your stories and grow your audience on your schedule.
Even more, Signal suggests optimized tweets with appropriate hashtags.
It's as simple as Copy Link, Paste, Schedule. Signal handles the rest.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Lincoln W DanielMakerPro@lincolnwdaniel · Software Engineer, Lincoln W Daniel
Hey Product Hunters! Thanks in advance for your support of Signal, the service that auto-tweets your articles on your schedule to help you reach and grow your audience. We spent the last year beta testing Signal with enthusiastic users who have anecdotally reported increased Twitter engagement. We think it's ready for you all to try and help us help you better build your audience. Signal is like Buffer but hyper focused on articles and Twitter, and it can resend your tweets as many times as you want. It even suggests the perfect tweet with appropriate hashtags for you. It's super easy to schedule tweets for all of your stories. Watch the video to see it in action. Here's what you can do with Signal and what Signal can do for you: ♾️ Schedule articles to be tweeted on repeat ✨ Schedule articles to be tweeted one time (like Buffer) 🦄 Set maximum repeats 💯 Auto-tweet a story up to three times a day 📅 Set custom first send time ✍️ Edit queued signals at anytime 🔥 More to come, I promise! There's a very flexible free plan and a paid plan. It's very easy to upgrade and downgrade.
Upvote (1)Share·