Sigma's tiny full-frame mirrorless camera is now available to preorder for $1,900 The Sigma fp, which the company claims is the "world's smallest and lightest" full-frame mirrorless camera, is now available to pre-order for $1,900 with a release date of October 25th. The 112.6 × 69.9 × 45.3 mm camera weighs just 370g, resulting in what Sigma calls a " pocketable " full-frame camera.