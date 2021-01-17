discussion
Minh Nguyen
MakerAll things optimisation
Hi Product Hunt, I created another product called Potfolio not too long ago, but it was a rather poor product with bad UX. After getting a lot of feedback from user interviews and redesigning, I'm ready to launch Sigma Finite. This is a spin-off webapp that lets users filter news, memes and media by financial asset, country and portfolio. I hope you all enjoy it, and if there's any question I can answer do let me know! You can find me on the webapp or at @minhhnguyenpfl on Twitter! PS:There is a short youtube walkthrough of the features attached as well!
