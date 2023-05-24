Products
Sigh
Sigh
Reduce overall stress in 5 minutes with cyclic breathing
Adapts to your breathing pace and guides you through longer cyclic sighing sessions - a science-backed breathing method to reduce anxiety, stress and improve mood. Offers reminders, statistics, and works when the device is locked. For iPhone & iPad
About this launch
Sigh by
Sigh: Cyclic Breathing
was hunted by
Armin Schöpf
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
. Made by
Armin Schöpf
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Sigh: Cyclic Breathing
is not rated yet. This is Sigh: Cyclic Breathing's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#205
