James Bluemink
Love the weblink functionality!
Maker
Hey PH 🥳, I’m Kshitij, Founder at Sideway, a community for designers to showcase their published work and connect with fellow creatives. I launched a private beta last year with about 500 users and have about 3000+ members on the waitlist. What is Sideway exactly? There is a piece missing from the Design Communities, the popular platforms around the Internet(for eg. Behance, Dribbble, etc) are facing heavy spam of conceptual work that rarely is a result of problem-solving considering the constraints of the real-world problems. That's why I made Sideway. Every Project is required to have a link to the product, whether a web link or app store. After almost 6 months in private beta and lots of iteration, I am excited to announce the public beta launch of Sideway. We’d love to hear your thoughts. Enjoy messing around and report bugs🦟 at kshitij@looksideway.com Follow me on Sideway — https://looksideway.com/users/ks... 🙌 Cheers, Kshitij
