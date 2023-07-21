Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sidenote AI
Sidenote AI
AI copilot for meeting follow-up
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Sidenote is a Chrome extension that turns meeting notes into drafted emails, calendar invites, tickets, and reminders.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sidenote AI
Stan
Ad
Sell digital products seamlessly
About this launch
Sidenote AI
AI copilot for meeting follow-up
0
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
Sidenote AI by
Sidenote AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jason Lin
,
Scott Hickmann
and
Schwinn Saereesitthipitak
. Featured on July 22nd, 2023.
Sidenote AI
is not rated yet. This is Sidenote AI's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report