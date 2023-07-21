Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sidenote AI
Sidenote AI

Sidenote AI

AI copilot for meeting follow-up

Free
Embed
Sidenote is a Chrome extension that turns meeting notes into drafted emails, calendar invites, tickets, and reminders.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Sidenote AI
Stan
Stan
Ad
Sell digital products seamlessly
About this launch
Sidenote AI
Sidenote AIAI copilot for meeting follow-up
0
reviews
26
followers
Sidenote AI by
Sidenote AI
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jason Lin
,
Scott Hickmann
and
Schwinn Saereesitthipitak
. Featured on July 22nd, 2023.
Sidenote AI
is not rated yet. This is Sidenote AI's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-