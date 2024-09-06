  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Sidenote
    Sidenote

    Sidenote

    Comment and live chat on any page of the internet

    Free
    Sidenote is a browser extension that allows you to live chat or comment on any page of the internet. Unify your community conversations and stop creating accounts to discover what people are saying online.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Messaging
    Social Media
     +1 by
    Sidenote
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    PocketBase
    Remix
    Plasmo
    Fly.io
    About this launch
    Sidenote
    SidenoteComment and live chat on any page of the internet
    0
    reviews
    77
    followers
    Sidenote by
    Sidenote
    was hunted by
    Dallin
    in Chrome Extensions, Messaging, Social Media. Made by
    Dallin
    and
    Jesse Smick
    . Featured on September 9th, 2024.
    Sidenote
    is not rated yet. This is Sidenote's first launch.
    Upvotes
    80
    Vote chart
    Comments
    20
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -