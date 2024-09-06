Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Sidenote
Sidenote
Comment and live chat on any page of the internet
Visit
Upvote 80
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Sidenote is a browser extension that allows you to live chat or comment on any page of the internet. Unify your community conversations and stop creating accounts to discover what people are saying online.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Messaging
Social Media
+1 by
Sidenote
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Sidenote
Comment and live chat on any page of the internet
0
reviews
77
followers
Follow for updates
Sidenote by
Sidenote
was hunted by
Dallin
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Messaging
,
Social Media
. Made by
Dallin
and
Jesse Smick
. Featured on September 9th, 2024.
Sidenote
is not rated yet. This is Sidenote's first launch.
Upvotes
80
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report