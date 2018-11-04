Sidemail is a simple way to manage email inboxes for your side projects
- Pros:
Easy to set up, cheaper alternative to multiple G Suite accountsCons:
None
This is a great way to have multiple inboxes for my different side projects without spending $5/month on each domain. Instead sidemail charges me $10/month for unlimited *domains and inboxes*.Dami Dina has used this product for one month.
Jonathan RistovskiMaker@jonalexr · Make things break things
Hey everyone! I had this idea back in the summer when launching Hue Match. I wanted simple email forwarding (which you can usually get included with a domain purchase), but I also wanted to be able to reply/send emails from those inboxes without showing my personal email. Over the weekends I’ve been working on Sidemail as a simple solution. I have some ideas for future functionality but I wanted to make this version available as soon as possible. Thanks for checking it out!
Euros Evans@euros · N.O.M.A.N.
@jonalexr Keep it simple - this looks great!
Fred Hayek@fred_hayek1
This is great idea! I work at BCG and I always have some side projects/hustle on the go, gonna give this a try and let you know ;)
André de Albuquerque@andredalbuq · Business Developer Social Media and MKT
Really enjoy the idea. You are basically helping people that don't know how to setup Mailgun to do it apparently Hassle-Free. Sidemail seems like it can be a life saver for anyone else! Keep up the good work!
Sooraj 🌏@iamsooraj · Building AsyncMatic for remote teams
This is really a problem solver! Great idea.
