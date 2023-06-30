Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SideKik
SideKik

SideKik

Every hero needs a SideKik

Free Options
Embed
SideKik is your trusted AI assistant for enterprise apps like Salesforce, Netsuite, and Microsoft. Get instant answers tailored to your org instead of wasting time on forums or call backs. Stay updated on new features and boost productivity.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
 by
SideKik
Haggle
Haggle
Ad
A call-to-action SaaS buyers want to click
About this launch
SideKik
SideKikEvery Hero Needs a SideKik
2reviews
22
followers
SideKik by
SideKik
was hunted by
Kevin Tamura
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, CRM. Made by
Kevin Tamura
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
SideKik
is rated 4.5/5 by 2 users. This is SideKik's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-