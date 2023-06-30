Products
Home
→
Product
→
SideKik
SideKik
Every hero needs a SideKik
SideKik is your trusted AI assistant for enterprise apps like Salesforce, Netsuite, and Microsoft. Get instant answers tailored to your org instead of wasting time on forums or call backs. Stay updated on new features and boost productivity.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
by
SideKik
About this launch
SideKik
Every Hero Needs a SideKik
2
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
SideKik by
SideKik
was hunted by
Kevin Tamura
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
CRM
. Made by
Kevin Tamura
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
SideKik
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is SideKik's first launch.
