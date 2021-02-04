discussion
Tomer Dean
MakerBuilding digital products since 1989
Hey PH! 👨🏻⚕️ *This is not any ordinary hunt* In the upcoming months, hundreds of millions of people will take a COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal is to help keep people informed on which side effects they can expect to experience. 👨💻 Who are we? We're three techie friends (with @pelegaran @ranalter) who regularly meet and build new projects in 1-2 day hackathons. We've been doing this for approx 10 years. 📊 We developed a simple website to show the most common side effects of different vaccines. The data is powered by user input, so the more people that contribute, the more accurate the data gets. No identifiable information is saved. 🔐 🤔 Why should you care? The more people hear about SF and get access to the numbers, the more transparency the vaccines will have, and people can make more data-driven decisions. 💁🏼♂️ We have a small require: if you've taken the vaccine, we welcome your contribution. If not, feel free to explore the most common side effects in your country and share with family members. 📃 Our goal right now is to collect as much vital data as possible. We will then invest more coding time into improving the reporting and segmentation of the data. We will publish here the number of visits and submissions at the end of the day. Thanks and stay safe! Tomer!
