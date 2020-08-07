Discussion
Will Murphy
Maker
Hello everyone, I wanted a way to bookmark tweets, podcasts, products, websites, and news into my own personal search engine. I also wanted a social/ annotation layer of the internet where everyone can post public notes about that page. And all this information can feed back into the search and discovery process of all the users. So, I built it. It is a browser extension and web app. It's called Sidebar. I hope some of you like it.
Any plans to add firefox extension soon? @willmurphy
