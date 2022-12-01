Products
Side Projects Playbook
Ranked #6 for today
Side Projects Playbook
The only guide you will need to launch a side project
50% off
•
Free Options
Free 30-day operational guide to go from ideation to launching a side project!
Launched in
Tech
,
Side Project
by
Build
About this launch
Build
Launch your side hustle in 4 weeks
4
reviews
469
followers
Follow for updates
Side Projects Playbook by
Build
was hunted by
Prashant Sharma
in
Tech
,
Side Project
. Made by
Prashant Sharma
,
Gayatri Taley
and
Shreyas Prakash
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Build
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
73
Comments
28
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#73
