Side Door

Platform matching performers with spaces to create shows

Platform matching performers with spaces to create shows anytime, anywhere
Side Door Official LaunchAs we launch our full platform, we reflect on how far we've come since those early days. We have had to learn so much, keep focused on the goal and remember to always put the artist first. The soul of an online community IS the platform. The tools are just tools.
side door
Side Door, a so-called 'Tinder for musicians,' officially launches in North America'Side Door' celebrated its long-awaited launch on Feb. 27. The virtual booking and ticket platform was created to match aspiring artists and musicians across North America to hosts who are able to accommodate and showcase talents in an intimate and welcoming venue or setting.
Global NewsAdam Wallis

Robb PontiHunter@robbponti · Always interested in markets
I've been eagerly awaiting the launch of Side Door since I first heard Dan talk about the idea. Intimate shows in unique venues can create incredibly special experiences. I'll never be the one performing, but it would be awesome to host a few of these and attend even more.
