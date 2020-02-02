Shuuka Social Links

Discussion
Shuuka - All your names in one place ✨ Mission We know that there are many services that offer something similar, but we are very confident in our concept and we are constantly improving it. Fake Accounts, one of our goals is to make a main profile where users can verify what the real accounts are and with the help of the community make a list of the fake account. We do not want shuuka to be another of your profiles, we want shuuka to be the way for the user to enter in all your social networks. We take care of your data, it is one of the most important things that is why our data is stored in Switzerland. ✅ News - Improved performance - AMP Profil page. - Special page without shuuka menu. One more thingOur new Wordpress PLUGIN where the user can integrate shuuka in his own page with his own domain and url. The user just have to install the plugin insert the secreteKey and choice the URL that they want. All developers are free to make their own plugin or design on their website. For that we put at your disposal our API Link that will give you all the user information you need to make that personalized page. Yes, only Shuuka allow you to use your own domain to display your social media lists. List of shuuka features: - Support 5 Language (en,de,it,fr,es) - Wordpress Plugin - Short Link (shk.qa) - User Link (with menu) - User Link (without menu) - AMP Link - Smart Links (yourUrl/facebook, yourUrl/twitter…) - Link Tracking - Search Engine - Fake Account report - List of popular users - QR-Code Coming soon: Retargeting Scheduled links Youtube videos integration Music player 👤 My person I’m Eddy, I am 30 years old I have two children almost 3: P I live in Switzerland, first of all I am FATHER, entrepreneur and I work for the start-up of Virtual Reality HEGIAS AG (hegias.com).I wanted to do this project because I have many ideas and I didn't want to leave it all in my head :) 💖 thanks Thank you all for sending me support messages, bug fixes and ideas. With your help we will continue to grow and make things easier on the world wide web! Greetings and thanks Edward V.
