Matt Krandel
Good morning Product Hunt from Los Angeles! My name is Matt Krandel; I'm the co-founder of Shuffl TV. Today, there's more high quality, engaging videos published to the web than ever before. Yet, it's never been harder to discover the best new videos you should be watching, or consume these videos in a lean-back, convenient way. That's why we built Shuffl TV. We use a combination of humans and algorithms to curate the latest & greatest videos from across the web, and organize them into topic-based channels, providing our users with a simple cable-like guide of curated video playlists covering the most popular verticals from News and Tech, to Comedy, Food and more. Shuffl TV is completely free, and updated every hour with the best new content you should be watching. We're trying to deliver an experience that's as simple as cable TV, with the diversity of the web's content, and the flexibility of a playlist. All without the endless scrolling, subscribing and searching that define today's online video experience. We're adding new channels every week. If you have any recommendations or other suggestions about the platform, we'd love to hear from you (hello@shuffl.tv). We hope you enjoy Shuffl TV and we can't wait to hear your thoughts on it! Thanks! Matt
