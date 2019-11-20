Log InSign up
URL shortener + Retargeting pixel

With shrely we can configure an onpengrah for a link, as well as the full power of a shortener, and let's not forget about retargeting, being able to add pixels of the different social networks.
Toni Soriano
Toni Soriano
Maker
Hello guys! 👋 I launch my second own project! I hope you have a good welcome. The project was born on a need, we made a project for a large client who had to share an MP4 video without a landing, so in social networks we did not have any open graphics. With shrely we can configure an onpengrah for a link, as well as the full power of a shortener, and let's not forget about retargeting, being able to add pixels of the different social networks. Thanks guys! 🍻 Toni
Daniel Perez
Daniel Perez
uauuu it's awesome
