Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SHRED
SHRED
Ranked #20 for today

SHRED

Elite personal training in your pocket

Free Options
Workouts designed by expert trainers and tuned to your needs with AI. Featured by Apple, Men's Health, RollingStone, Goop, GQ, and more. ⭐️ 4.8 Stars (41,000+ Reviews)
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
 by
SHRED
About this launch
SHRED
SHREDElite Digital Training in Your Pocket
2reviews
SHRED by
SHRED
was hunted by
Charlie Hale
in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
Dennis Stevens
,
Charlie Hale
,
Richard Poutier
and
Ryan Bruss
. Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
SHRED
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is SHRED's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#103