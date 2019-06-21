Ask
#ShowYourStripes
#ShowYourStripes
Visualize 100+ years of climate change where you live ❄️🌎🔥
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
Produces a ‘warming stripe’ graphic that's a visual representations of the change in temperature as measured in each country over the past 100+ years. Each stripe represents the temperature in that country averaged over a year.
an hour ago
Discussion
pete bray
Hunter
Pro
This is a really compelling and simple way to visualize how climate change has impacted where you live.
13 hours ago
