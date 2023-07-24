Products
Showrunner Agents

Showrunner Agents

Generative AI that can produce entire shows

Generate high-quality episodic content for IP's (Intellectual Property) using large language models (LLMs), custom state-of-the art diffusion models and our multi-agent simulation for contextualization, story progression and behavioral control.
TV
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Showrunner Agents by
Showrunner Agents
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in TV, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Philipp Maas
and
Edward Saatchi
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Showrunner Agents
is not rated yet. This is Showrunner Agents's first launch.
