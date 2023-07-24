Products
Home
→
Product
→
Showrunner Agents
Showrunner Agents
Generative AI that can produce entire shows
Generate high-quality episodic content for IP's (Intellectual Property) using large language models (LLMs), custom state-of-the art diffusion models and our multi-agent simulation for contextualization, story progression and behavioral control.
Launched in
TV
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Showrunner Agents
About this launch
Showrunner Agents
Generative AI that can produce entire shows
Showrunner Agents by
Showrunner Agents
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
TV
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Philipp Maas
and
Edward Saatchi
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Showrunner Agents
is not rated yet. This is Showrunner Agents's first launch.
