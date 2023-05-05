Products
Shownotes
Summarize & transcribe Youtube, Spotify and Audio.
Summarize & transcribe with ChatGPT Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Audio. Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or webm.
Launched in
Writing
Marketing
Audio
by
Shownotes
Shownotes
Summarize & transcribe Youtube and Audio
Shownotes by
Shownotes
was hunted by
Chris
in
Writing
,
Marketing
,
Audio
. Made by
Chris
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
Shownotes
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 13th, 2016.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report