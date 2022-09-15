Products
Home
→
Product
→
ShowMeYourHotKeys
ShowMeYourHotKeys
Show all shorcuts of applications
SMYHK shows all shortcuts/hotkeys of the frontmost application.
The window showing hotkeys can stay on top or could be displayed after a delay when a modifier keys is pressed (behaviors could be change in settings).
Launched in
Productivity
by
About this launch
Show All shorcuts of applications!
ShowMeYourHotKeys by
was hunted by
Franck Brun
in
Productivity
. Made by
Franck Brun
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is ShowMeYourHotKeys's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#140
