Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
showGPT
showGPT
The ultimate guide to unlocking the power of AI and chatGPT
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
No idea how to use chatGPT for coding, prompts, or anything else? On chatGPT we can collect and curate the best prompts. Add more, vote your favorites, and discover the best ones! 🔥🤖
Launched in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
showGPT
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
showGPT
The ultimate guide to unlocking the power of AI and chatGPT
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
showGPT by
showGPT
was hunted by
Matteo Gamba
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kitze
. Featured on December 7th, 2022.
showGPT
is not rated yet. This is showGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#97
Report