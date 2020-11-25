Shower Power
Hydropower shower speaker made from recycled ocean plastic.
Reid Christopher Covington
MakerCo-Founder Ampere. Fun, functional Tech.
Thanks for hunting @chrismessina and what’s up Product Hunt! Reid, here, co-founder of Ampere. We make fun, functional tech. 🚧 We’ve been developing Shower Power for more than two years now and we launched it on Kickstarter a few weeks ago because we need this product now. We're listening to more content at home than ever before. If you're like us, you've got music and podcasts streaming at all hours. But there's one place in the house that's tough to get good sound — the shower. Existing waterproof speakers just don't cut it. So, we made a speaker that you'll love using in the shower, everyday. 🎵 Shower Power is a hydropower shower speaker. It’s completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and houses a 5W speaker — providing literally endless hours of listening in the shower. 💧 Leveraging a proprietary hydroelectric generator, Shower Power generates 100% of its power from shower water. An internal battery of 2,500 mAh stores more than 20 hours of power so you can continue to listen to music even when the shower stops. 🚿 Shower Power installs onto almost any showerhead and, once installed, it never needs to be removed. In addition to running 100% off hydropower, it’s also made from 100% recycled ocean plastic. 41% Product Hunt Discount for the next 24 Hours 🙀 We just brought back Super Early Bird pricing for Shower Power for all Product Hunt users for today only. Get $41 OFF Shower Power for the next 24 hours! 👀 Check it out on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
