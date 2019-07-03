Log In
Tell your users about new features. Code free.

Show & Tell is a simple, in-app marketing tool to increase new feature adoption & onboarding on a budget. With Show & Tell, anybody on your team can instantly control who sees new features and create Tooltips, Beacons, Walk-through Tours, and In-App Messages to market features - Code free.
Chris Doyle
 
  • Chris Doyle
    Chris Doyle
    Pros: 

    Super easy to use, great way for devs to let non-technical folks add banners or other user communication without a deploy

    Cons: 

    More powerful element targeting would be nice but it's never held us back

    They're very responsive to feedback

    Chris Doyle has used this product for one year.
Christopher Steiner
Christopher Steiner
In a word: fantastic. We have used Show & Tell to explain sophisticated features and quickly get users up to speed on new things we've built. Getting it set up inside the project is intuitive. It has become an indispensable tool for us.
Maximilian Page
Maker
Maximilian Page
Maker
@christopher_steiner1 Thanks for the kind words! Glad you like the tool.
Maximilian Page
Maker
Maximilian Page
Maker
Max here, founder of Show & Tell. 🎉Feature Announcements 👋User Onboarding 🚩Feature Flags. Launching new features and ramping up usage is not easy. Which is why we made Show & Tell. Gone are the days of bugging your devs to do some throwaway code to pop a message or show a tooltip. After a quick copy & paste install, anybody on your team can turn on tooltips, tours, banners, beacons and more with a couple clicks. We made the modern toolset we wanted as a product team and really think it could be fantastic for launching features & onboarding for you as well. Plus, we are trying to make it way more affordable than similar tools ;) Please check it out as we hope Show & Tell can supercharge your product development. I'm here to answer any questions
