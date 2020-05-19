Show Layer
Hi Product Hunt Community! I'm one of the makers of LayerCI + Show Layer. Thanks to @marckohlbrugge for hunting us! We created LayerCI, our core product, to make it easier for Product managers, developers and designers to do end-to-end code reviews (test user stories) instantly, using staging servers per commit and a full suite CI/CD tool. Show Layer is a free forever community that leverages the LayerCI staging server feature to make it easy for open source projects to get feedback, test their apps and allows anyone to test with dummy data. Think of it as "Dribbble for full stack projects". We recommend developers, freelancers, etc. to try it out for free! To participate: 1) send your github OSS project link to hello@layerci.com OR 2) submit a project yourself through show.layerci.com Thank you for checking us out! - Lyn, COO of LayerCI.com
