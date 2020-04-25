ShoulderTap.app

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Lenni Soenke
Maker
Virtually shoulder tap your colleagues for spontaneous, low friction calls. We at Shoulder Tap recently started working remotely and noticed an issue we did not have before. If we had an issue, question or discussion, we were not able to easily find and ask unoccupied coworkers for help. This resulted in us having to choose between being stuck on a problem or engaging in a lengthy message exchange with a colleague. Shoulder taps fill the void between a longer, scheduled video call and a quick slack message. Thus, we created shoulder tap with the following features: - Statuses: easily see which of your colleagues are active (and ready to help), currently occupied but still ready to take a quick call to solve your problem or completely busy and thus unavailable. - Auto-trigger and auto-accept calls: with some magic we have decreased friction made it possible to auto-trigger and auto-accept FaceTime calls. - New FaceTime call window: we have replaced the annoying, unmovable, unclosable FaceTime audio window with a small, movable, aesthetic end-call button. - Manage your contacts: easily add/remove you colleagues and friends from your contact list. Please give us your feedback, we are always trying to improve the product!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Forgot to post the linked video. Click this link to see a product demo:
Upvote (1)Share