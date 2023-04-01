Products
Should I See It?

Supercharge your Netflix with IMDB ratings & reviews

Free
Embed
Discover hidden gems on Netflix with "Should I See It?" browser extension. It adds IMDB ratings & reviews to your homepage, and lets you filter out low-rated content. Make informed choices & enjoy only the best movies and TV shows.
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Movies +1 by
Views by Airplane
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Adefisola Adigun
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Movies. Made by
Adefisola Adigun
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Should I See It?'s first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-