Should I See It?
Should I See It?
Supercharge your Netflix with IMDB ratings & reviews
Discover hidden gems on Netflix with "Should I See It?" browser extension. It adds IMDB ratings & reviews to your homepage, and lets you filter out low-rated content. Make informed choices & enjoy only the best movies and TV shows.
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Movies
Should I See It?
About this launch
Should I See It?
Supercharge your Netflix with IMDB ratings & reviews
Should I See It? by
Should I See It?
Adefisola Adigun
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Movies
Adefisola Adigun
. Featured on April 2nd, 2023.
Should I See It?
is not rated yet. This is Should I See It?'s first launch.
