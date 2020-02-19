Shotzr 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Aimee Paterson
Maker
Hiring
Hi Product Hunt, Aimee from Shotzr here! The three biggest stock photo providers in the world share 70% of their image content. You see these images all the time… - Vague cityscapes - People in business suits pointing or high-fiving - Models with empty smiles If you’re a digital marketer who creates FB, IG or other display campaigns, this is a problem. These images are frustrating. They don’t look real. They don’t engage buyers. And they don’t get clicks. On top of that, the huge volume of photos and broad-based search functionality on most stock photo sites make finding the right photo a PROCESS. Shotzr wants to fix all that. Shotzr is the first stock photo site built for digital marketers. And it’s FREE. But we’re not a free stock photo site. We’re the anti-free stock photo site. - Free stock photo sites don’t use location data and image tagging. Shotzr does. - Free stock photo sites don’t care if their photos get clicks. Shotzr does. - Free stock photo sites don’t pay photographers. Shotzr does. And speaking of photographers - we have a global network of them. They continuously add to our library and if you need something fresh or local, we work with them to get it within 24-72 hours - anywhere on Earth. Or book a photoshoot, on-demand. On top of our free tier of Social imagery, we also offer an upgraded subscription to access over 72 million fully-cleared RF images, plus additional features for users and teams. We're offering the Product Hunt community 20% off a monthly subscription. Just use promo code PRODUCTHUNT when signing up. More info here: https://www.shotzr.com/product-h... If you’re a digital marketer, Shotzr was literally designed for you. We want your input. We want your feedback. We want you to help you succeed. Come take a look. I’m here to answer any questions!
UpvoteShare