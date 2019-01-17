Shots is a hand-picked collection of design patterns from mobile apps that you can transform into code with one click.
This is a really useful app that I will be using soon. Straight to the point, simple. Beautiful UI. Thanks for building this!Cons:
None at the moment
Its rare to find an app like this. Keep doing what you're doing!Kenny Quach has used this product for one day.
Clean. Simple. I am a fan of the simplicity. I look forward to the future features.Cons:
I wish I could export to React or other code beyond just HTML/CSS. I see its in the roadmap so I imagine to play with it soon.
Excited to see what's next!Ryan Hickman has used this product for one day.
Wendy DeanMaker@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
Hey Product Hunt! I'm back! We've been working on this project all autumn long. It's called Shots.ai It's simple: import mobile app screen designs, trace them and export as code. **PROBLEM Creating ideas as quickly as possible to test, validate and iterate is essential to building successful products. The more time between the new ideas and the end users who use them; the greater the risk of failure. **SOLUTION A way to use computer vision to *trace* screenshots in order to get the front end code you need faster to complete developing your ideas. I've created a community driven roadmap which we will use to prioritize: https://www.shots.ai/community If you have feedback or ideas, please let me know! Super excited for this one!
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Looking forward to trailing this from a non-tech background 👍 Looks like a brilliant tool to streamline the maker experience!
Wendy DeanMaker@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
@lachlankirkwood Thanks! That is what we're after, helping people create and iterate faster
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Creative Entrepreneur
I've been looking all over internet to find this kind of product! NO CODE DESIGN!!!!! especially exports in HTML/CSS! I want to do quick web design on everywhere like sketch, figma, photoshop and all. This is really important in the design trend for 2019! Glad you guys made a good kickstart in January. Hope this product will be more recognize and more users will use. EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE FAST! Because fast means money and quality too. ;) saves time. hehe.
Wendy DeanMaker@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
@fajarsiddiq Thanks!!! I'm going to add figma to our community page (https://www.shots.ai/community) where we are looking to upvote the best next set of features and deliver the best product we can. Really looking to understand how distributed the tools a team is using today so we can find best way to improve the value of Shots in-between those tools.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Creative Entrepreneur
@wendyde03942462 AND ALSO!!! please do for responsive website. haha all i see is mobile/ios/android. YES PLEASE! figma. Because i'm a designer and i want to export quotes and just upload and see it live. haha
Ted Chen@teddd · Marketing Analyst at Shopper.com
Love the design so much 😄 The concept is so good as well, congrats on the launch.
Wendy DeanMaker@wendyde03942462 · how much to build an app
@teddd Thanks!
Masoud Ardestani@masoudardestani · Designer @Recharge | Founder of @hicezan
Looks amazing -- looking forwarded to trying it out. Is there a roadmap for turning designs into swift code?
