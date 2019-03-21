Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ShotCrew

ShotCrew

Photoshoots for physical product brands made easy

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday
ShotCrew makes it easy and affordable to get professional, on-brand product photography. Book a lifestyle or ecommerce photoshoot in seconds, and our team of experts and vetted talent will do the hard work for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Tyrel Johnson
Tyrel Johnson
Makers
Tyrel Johnson
Tyrel Johnson
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tyrel Johnson
Tyrel JohnsonMaker@tyreljohnson · Entrepreneur
Getting incredible product photography is not an easy task. I know first hand, having built a few physical product brands in the past. I spent a lot of time trying to find photographers and I had a limited budget. When my first photoshoot was all said and done, I spent about 35 hours of my time. Here are *some* of the problems that I among many others have experienced, when getting product photography. 😐 Professionals and agencies are often too expensive 😐 Finding affordable & talented freelancers is time-consuming and difficult 😐 Need models? The same problems apply here 😐 DIY photography? This needs no explanation.. 😐 You get surprised by fees for models, studio time, props, travel costs, etc 😐 If you go the freelance route, you have to manage the entire shoot 😐 Licensing fees can get expensive really quick Last year, I decided to embark on a journey to solve these problems for physical product brands - and I founded ShotCrew, a managed marketplace for product photography. ShotCrew makes it easy and affordable to get professional, on-brand product photography. You can book a lifestyle or ecommerce photoshoot in seconds, and our team of experts and vetted talent will do the hard work for you. Currently, we offer: 📷 Full-service photoshoots - for brands that either need a one-time shoot done or need a variety of photography styles (like in-studio with models & white background product detail). 📷 InstaShoots - for brands that want to outsource and/or scale their content creation in an affordable and easy way. Get custom lifestyle photography that is ready for social, on a monthly basis. ShotCrew is in the very early stages, but I am very passionate about this space and am committed to creating a service that brands not only love but can't live without. I am really looking forward to hearing all of your thoughts on what I've built, and I want to thank you all in advance for the support! PS - If you're thinking of trying out ShotCrew, just shoot me an email at tyrel@shotcrew.com and I'll give you a special deal.
Upvote ·