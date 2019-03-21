ShotCrew makes it easy and affordable to get professional, on-brand product photography. Book a lifestyle or ecommerce photoshoot in seconds, and our team of experts and vetted talent will do the hard work for you.
Tyrel JohnsonMaker@tyreljohnson · Entrepreneur
Getting incredible product photography is not an easy task. I know first hand, having built a few physical product brands in the past. I spent a lot of time trying to find photographers and I had a limited budget. When my first photoshoot was all said and done, I spent about 35 hours of my time. Here are *some* of the problems that I among many others have experienced, when getting product photography. 😐 Professionals and agencies are often too expensive 😐 Finding affordable & talented freelancers is time-consuming and difficult 😐 Need models? The same problems apply here 😐 DIY photography? This needs no explanation.. 😐 You get surprised by fees for models, studio time, props, travel costs, etc 😐 If you go the freelance route, you have to manage the entire shoot 😐 Licensing fees can get expensive really quick Last year, I decided to embark on a journey to solve these problems for physical product brands - and I founded ShotCrew, a managed marketplace for product photography. ShotCrew makes it easy and affordable to get professional, on-brand product photography. You can book a lifestyle or ecommerce photoshoot in seconds, and our team of experts and vetted talent will do the hard work for you. Currently, we offer: 📷 Full-service photoshoots - for brands that either need a one-time shoot done or need a variety of photography styles (like in-studio with models & white background product detail). 📷 InstaShoots - for brands that want to outsource and/or scale their content creation in an affordable and easy way. Get custom lifestyle photography that is ready for social, on a monthly basis. ShotCrew is in the very early stages, but I am very passionate about this space and am committed to creating a service that brands not only love but can't live without. I am really looking forward to hearing all of your thoughts on what I've built, and I want to thank you all in advance for the support! PS - If you're thinking of trying out ShotCrew, just shoot me an email at tyrel@shotcrew.com and I'll give you a special deal.
