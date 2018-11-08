Shot X is a turmeric drink that improves your body’s response to alcohol. On a casual night in or the weekend, consume Shot X post-drinking. Wake up feeling great the next day.
Flavor Profile: Orange Creamsicle
Active Ingredients: Curcumin (turmeric extract), Electrolytes, Amino Acids, Inositol.
Vasu GoyalHunter@vasugoyal · Founder at Shot X.
👋🏼Hello Product Hunt, I'm Vasu and I am thrilled to do my first PH launch! 👁We started working on Shot X with a simple vision in mind: anyone who enjoys a drink, or two, should not have to go through the ordeal of waking up and feeling like death in the morning. To create Shot X, we started by looking at different effects a person’s body experiences during a hangover. 👊🏼🍊We have formulated a power-packed blend of curcumin (turmeric extract), electrolytes (more than most sports drinks), inositol (vitamin-like substance) and amino acids to help break down the toxins responsible for a rough morning, fight liver damage, and counter fogginess and lethargy. Shot X has a natural orange creamsicle flavor, so you feel good taking the last shot of your night. 🏪—>🎁—>🏡We are starting out as an e-commerce store and will be shipping Shot X to your door for FREE. Today, we will also be answering any questions the PH community may have. Please let us know your thoughts, musings, and comments. We’d love to gather them all and improve the experience for all users. Thanks! 🍺🍻🥂🍷🍸🍹🍾 We’d love the PH community to be the first ones to try Shot X. Use this discount code to get 20% off your order: PHLAUNCH
