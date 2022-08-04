Products
ShortsPlaylist
ShortsPlaylist
Playlists for YouTube Shorts
Shorts is missing one feature: playlists. This app changes that!
It aims to address this shortcoming by providing an external unofficial playlist feature for these short videos.
Launched in
Android
,
YouTube
,
Tech
+1 by
ShortsPlaylist
About this launch
ShortsPlaylist
Playlists for Shorts
0
reviews
0
followers
ShortsPlaylist by
ShortsPlaylist
was hunted by
fachsimpeln
in
Android
,
YouTube
,
Tech
. Made by
fachsimpeln
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
ShortsPlaylist
is not rated yet. This is ShortsPlaylist's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#46
