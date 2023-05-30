Products
Shortr
Introducing Shortr - link everything you are

Shortr provides a seamless link management workflow. Organize and categorize your links, customize their appearance, and monitor their performance in one centralized platform. Simplify your link sharing process with Shortr!
Launched in
Social Media
Analytics
Marketing
 by
Shortr
About this launch
Shortr
0
reviews
36
followers
Shortr by
was hunted by
rahul thakur
in Social Media, Analytics, Marketing. Made by
rahul thakur
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Shortr's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#95