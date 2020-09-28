  1. Home
  2.  → Shortly for web

Shortly for web

An AI creative writing assistant, on your browser.

COMPLETELY FREE for the next 3 days 🥳🥳🥳
Use AI to extend your creativity. Just click one button and the AI will continue writing your story, generating new creative plots and story developments.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Qasim Munye
Maker
I make cool things sometimes
Hey PH community ❤️ A web version of Shortly has been highly requested so here it is, and it's going to be completely FREE until 1st October. Just sign up, no card needed. I am using the latest language models to extend human creativity - making writer's block a thing of the past. That is what I am working towards and this is still a very early version. I'd appreciate any feedback you may have. You can message me here or in Twitter DM's. Feel free to reach out! :)
Upvote (1)
Share