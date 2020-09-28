Shortly for web

discussion
Qasim Munye
Hey PH community ❤️ A web version of Shortly has been highly requested so here it is, and it's going to be completely FREE until 1st October. Just sign up, no card needed. I am using the latest language models to extend human creativity - making writer's block a thing of the past. That is what I am working towards and this is still a very early version. I'd appreciate any feedback you may have. You can message me here or in Twitter DM's. Feel free to reach out! :)
