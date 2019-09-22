Shortly 2.0
Short stories based on how much time you have
Qasim Munye
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! I love reading but it’s become difficult to read. We struggle to read for more than a few minutes without getting distracted. Fiction must follow the entertainment my generation has grown up with (such as YouTube and Snapchat) in becoming more compact and convenient. So I made Shortly! You select how long you have and Shortly gives you a short story of that length. This makes reading fiction seamlessly fit into your life.
