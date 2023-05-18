Products
Home
→
Product
→
Shortlisted.ca
Shortlisted.ca
First-round technical interviews for fast growing companies
Shortlisted conducts first-round technical interviews for fast-growing companies, saving time for engineers to focus on what they do best. Early-stage interviews eat up precious engineering hours that could be spent building.
Launched in
Hiring
by
Shortlisted.ca
About this launch
Shortlisted.ca
First-round technical interviews for fast growing companies!
Shortlisted.ca by
Shortlisted.ca
was hunted by
Raghav
in
Hiring
. Made by
Raghav
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Shortlisted.ca
is not rated yet. This is Shortlisted.ca's first launch.
