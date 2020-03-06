Shortlist
Mark
Hello! I'll keep this short and blunt. I made this app to go against the trend of modern and feature rich To-Do List apps. To make it simple again and prioritize 1 high priority task, 3 medium tasks and 5 low tasks. The app has very straightforward features; it allows - Priority task limits - Task labels, notes, reminders That's basically it. A few other fancy features to keep you entertained such as accolades in the review page, carrying tasks over to the current day and a global task accumulator. Nothing drastic or game changing. Just an app that's easy to use while encouraging you to plan about what you can accomplish in the day ahead. Cheers.
