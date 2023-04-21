Products
Home
→
Product
→
Shortlife
Shortlife
A clock to remind you that life is short.
'ShortLife' is a small device showing how much percent of your life is completed based on your life expectancy. The life expectancy is calculated based on average number in your country provided by the World Health Organization (WHO)
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Alarms
Appliances
by
Shortlife
About this launch
Shortlife
A clock to remind you that life is short.
Shortlife by
Shortlife
was hunted by
Clara
in
Health & Fitness
,
Alarms
,
Appliances
. Made by
Dries Depoorter
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Shortlife
is not rated yet. This is Shortlife's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#268
Report