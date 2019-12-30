Deals
Shortkeys
Shortkeys
Personal keyboard shortcuts for your browser
Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
Shortkeys makes it dead simple to create your own keyboard shortcuts to customize your browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and Edge). Anything from scrolling and reloading to running custom JavaScript can be assigned a custom keyboard shortcut.
1 Review
5.0/5
