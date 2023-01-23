Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ShortieCuts
ShortieCuts

ShortieCuts

Excel (ALT-Key) shortcuts for Google Sheets

Free Options
ShortieCuts is a Chrome Extension that lets you use Excel-style shortcuts on Google Sheets, such as ALT-key shortcuts, Trace Formulas + F5 to return, various CTRL-key shortcuts, and includes a Goal Seek add-in.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Spreadsheets by
ShortieCuts
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I'd love to hear feedback! Feel free to email me at info@shortiecuts.com if you have any. "

ShortieCuts
The makers of ShortieCuts
About this launch
ShortieCutsExcel (ALT-Key) Shortcuts for Google Sheets
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
James
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Spreadsheets. Made by
James
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ShortieCuts's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#89