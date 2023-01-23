Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ShortieCuts
ShortieCuts
Excel (ALT-Key) shortcuts for Google Sheets
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ShortieCuts is a Chrome Extension that lets you use Excel-style shortcuts on Google Sheets, such as ALT-key shortcuts, Trace Formulas + F5 to return, various CTRL-key shortcuts, and includes a Goal Seek add-in.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
by
ShortieCuts
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I'd love to hear feedback! Feel free to email me at info@shortiecuts.com if you have any. "
The makers of ShortieCuts
About this launch
ShortieCuts
Excel (ALT-Key) Shortcuts for Google Sheets
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
ShortieCuts by
ShortieCuts
was hunted by
James
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
. Made by
James
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
ShortieCuts
is not rated yet. This is ShortieCuts's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#89
Report