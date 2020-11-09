Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Shorticons
Shorticons
Customize your iOS home screen on the fly.
User Experience
Make your own iOS 14 home screen icons.
✓ All icons and wallpapers
✓ All possible combinations
✓ Unlimited downloads
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Julian Rothkamp
Tower
Congrats on the launch! Can't wait to play around with it. PS: love the animation behind your payment button ❤️
Upvote (1)
Share
7mins
Send