Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Shortest
Shortest
Shortest
QA via natural language AI tests
Run your CI suite faster than ever. Shortest is an open-source AI-powered testing framework that allows developers to write end-to-end tests in plain English, as simple as: shortest(“user can sign up and create a $5 product”)
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringGitHub

Meet the team

Shortest gallery image
About this launch
Shortest
Shortest
QA via natural language AI tests
100
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Shortest by
Shortest
was hunted by
Sahil Lavingia
in Software Engineering, GitHub. Made by
Sahil Lavingia
. Featured on December 24th, 2024.
Shortest
is not rated yet. This is Shortest's first launch.