Shortest
Shortest
QA via natural language AI tests
Run your CI suite faster than ever. Shortest is an open-source AI-powered testing framework that allows developers to write end-to-end tests in plain English, as simple as: shortest("user can sign up and create a $5 product")
Software Engineering
•
GitHub
About this launch
Shortest
QA via natural language AI tests
Shortest by
Shortest
was hunted by
Sahil Lavingia
in
Software Engineering
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sahil Lavingia
Featured on December 24th, 2024.
Shortest
is not rated yet. This is Shortest's first launch.