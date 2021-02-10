discussion
Ömer Gülen
MakerMaker
URL shortener to voice for Clubhouse - shorten.club Yes, yes, yes, and yes, we know it doesn't convert links into the voice. shorten.club converts links or note buckets into a readable 6-digit number, but why? What can't you do in Clubhouse? Now, you all know what you can do with Clubhouse, it's time to focus on what can't you do in Clubhouse. Clubhouse is a great platform to discuss ideas, contact your friends, organize brainstorming sessions or ask questions to known-people, yet it is very limited on other things such as resource sharing such as links, notes, buckets of ideas, movies, songs, etc. Why can't you use other URL shorteners? Whether you are on desktop or mobile, URL shorteners work pretty well, but when it comes to sharing the shortened URL by voice/by spelling it, it can easily become a nightmare. Since Clubhouse is a voice-driven platform, you would want your shortened URL to be pronounced easily which is not possible with a mix of uppercase/lowercase letters and digits. On top of it, Clubhouse is an international platform, there are people from everywhere which means different languages and accents, etc. Even if people speak the same language, it is hard to spell a shortened URL one by one. How did we solve it? As you may know, every bank on the planet sends 6-8 digit numbers as SMS when it needs your authentication or 2FA works the same way, or quiz platform Kahoot.it gives 8-digit numbers to join a session. These all inspired us to make a URL shortener that converts buckets/lists into 6-digit numbers. In that way, you can easily gather the PIN and access the resources with it. Currently, you can create buckets of links or notes. You can add, update, and delete those resources even after you share them with your audience. Examples; - A bucket of movies to watch: https://shorten.club/665292 - A bucket of resources for Saas Startups: https://shorten.club/191626 We would love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think in the comments below!
useful product.
@kevin_david_k Thank you for the kind words, Kevin!
Looks nice! 💯
@prilutskiy Thank you for your kind words, Max!
Looks nice, best of luck! 💯
@prilutskiy Thank you again, Max!