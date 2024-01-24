Shortcut Objectives lets you easily align your product development work with your company's objectives. Finally, one place to look and see the objectives you're working towards, the key results that you're trying to accomplish, and the work that's being done.
"We've worked with hundreds of teams to understand how they want to align their business goals with the actual work being done, and today we're launching the first version of a tool to help you do that. Would love to hear everyone's feedback on it!"