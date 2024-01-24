Products
This is the latest launch from Shortcut
  Home
  Shortcut Objectives
Shortcut Objectives

Shortcut Objectives

Tie your high-level goals to everyday work, all in one tool

Free Options
Embed
Shortcut Objectives lets you easily align your product development work with your company's objectives. Finally, one place to look and see the objectives you're working towards, the key results that you're trying to accomplish, and the work that's being done.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Developer Tools
 by
Shortcut

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We've worked with hundreds of teams to understand how they want to align their business goals with the actual work being done, and today we're launching the first version of a tool to help you do that. Would love to hear everyone's feedback on it!"

The makers of Shortcut Objectives
About this launch
ShortcutPlan, build, ship. All in one tool.
17reviews
318
followers
was hunted by
Jacob Garza
in Productivity, Task Management, Developer Tools. Made by
Dana Brown
,
Kurt Schrader
and
Arman Javaherian
. Featured on February 1st, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 17 users. It first launched on July 21st, 2015.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#159