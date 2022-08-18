Products
Shortcut for Tabs
Ranked #15 for today
Shortcut for Tabs
Surfing the web has never been so fast
With this extension you can create Shortcuts for your favorite Websites and access them easly from your home page.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Edge Extensions
by
Shortcut for Tabs
About this launch
Shortcut for Tabs
Surfing the web has never been so fast
Shortcut for Tabs by
Shortcut for Tabs
was hunted by
Fabio Sabbion
in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Edge Extensions
. Made by
Fabio Sabbion
. Featured on August 19th, 2022.
Shortcut for Tabs
is not rated yet. This is Shortcut for Tabs's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#153
